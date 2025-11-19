The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

