Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $263.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.