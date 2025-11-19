North Forty Two & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,972 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

