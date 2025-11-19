Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) versus ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Financial Analysis

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACV Auctions and Marquee Raine Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 1 3 0 0 1.75 Marquee Raine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $637.16 million 1.76 -$79.70 million ($0.43) -15.19 Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ACV Auctions and Marquee Raine Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marquee Raine Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Marquee Raine Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15% Marquee Raine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Marquee Raine Acquisition on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

