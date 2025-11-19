Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Bullish Trading Up 2.8%
BLSH stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Bullish has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -755.88.
Institutional Trading of Bullish
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLSH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,658,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,949,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $42,963,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth $38,166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,112,000.
Bullish Company Profile
Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.
