Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Bullish Trading Up 2.8%

BLSH stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Bullish has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -755.88.

Get Bullish alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bullish

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLSH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,658,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,949,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $42,963,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth $38,166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,112,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bullish from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bullish

Bullish Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.