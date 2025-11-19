Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.0250, but opened at $8.6272. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.6272, with a volume of 229 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sendas Distribuidora presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
