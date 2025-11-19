Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $25.42. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 16,348 shares changing hands.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

