Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Announces Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TKOMY opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKOMY. Zacks Research raised Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Tokio Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.