Head to Head Contrast: GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeoVolta and GE Vernova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 1 1 0 0 1.50 GE Vernova 2 8 19 4 2.76

GE Vernova has a consensus price target of $607.81, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Given GE Vernova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GE Vernova is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -36.67% -174.64% -85.07% GE Vernova 4.52% 17.07% 3.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NeoVolta and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and GE Vernova”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $8.43 million 20.11 -$5.03 million ($0.16) -30.50 GE Vernova $34.94 billion 4.31 $1.55 billion $6.14 90.31

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Vernova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Vernova has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GE Vernova beats NeoVolta on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.