Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,398.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,338.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,255.33. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,471.06.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. This trade represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,249 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

