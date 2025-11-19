Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 273,873 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,873 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 46,052.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. New Street Research set a $24.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares in the company, valued at $160,983,462.78. This represents a 48.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

