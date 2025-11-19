Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 14,607 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,027.6% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.39.

Shares of HUM opened at $234.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.77 and a 200 day moving average of $257.69. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

