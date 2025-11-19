Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,755 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 54.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $214,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

