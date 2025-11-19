Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.4030, but opened at $16.09. Shiseido shares last traded at $15.8116, with a volume of 12,358 shares.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

