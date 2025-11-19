Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 552,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 504,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,676,150. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

