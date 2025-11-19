Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,267,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $262,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,629,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Corning by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,337,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,844,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,546,000 after buying an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,053.75. This represents a 56.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

