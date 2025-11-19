Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.43. Bavarian Nordic shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Bavarian Nordic Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

