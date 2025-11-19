Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.70. Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 4,111,052 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $782.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.64.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,594,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,416 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 9.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,786,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,200,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 2,122,035 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at $5,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,332,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 133,572 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.