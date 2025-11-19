Nicholas Wealth LLC. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Nicholas Wealth LLC. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.8% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,766,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41,011.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 492,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,794,000 after buying an additional 491,722 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.60.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $513.67 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.65, a P/E/G ratio of 124.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.25.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

