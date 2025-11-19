Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,264,055 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157,536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,264,055 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.98% of Adobe worth $1,608,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $324.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

