Pineridge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Pineridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,875,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,317,000.

SPLG stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

