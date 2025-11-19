Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,662,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,834,224 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 3.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,723,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.



