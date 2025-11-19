Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $513.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of -431.65, a P/E/G ratio of 124.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $503.58 and its 200 day moving average is $473.25.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.60.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

