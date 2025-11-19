MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Octahedron Capital Management L.P.

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for 8.0% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,597,000 after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in MongoDB by 53.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,378,000 after buying an additional 367,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in MongoDB by 20.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,045,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,591,000 after buying an additional 175,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $337.86 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $385.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.63. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.76 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,055,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,245,572.32. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 124,492 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,319 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.