Highview Capital Management LLC DE Invests $1.41 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

NYSE:HII opened at $308.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

