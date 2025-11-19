Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,412 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 277,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 173,066 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,135,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 229,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

