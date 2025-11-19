Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 305 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVR were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in NVR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NVR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 1.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,141.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,376.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7,702.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7,621.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $130.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.