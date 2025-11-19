Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Lightwave Logic Inc. $LWLG

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LWLG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 159.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the first quarter worth $315,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LWLG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightwave Logic

In related news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,126.22. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 185,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,764.51. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $106,300. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ LWLG opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $579.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.58. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 22,321.05% and a negative return on equity of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

