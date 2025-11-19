Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 47,491 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $2,006,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

