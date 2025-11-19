Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 198,882 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,337,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $8,655,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

