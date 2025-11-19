WBI Investments LLC Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne Galbreath purchased 5,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $99.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.85%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

