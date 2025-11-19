Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $7,326,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.