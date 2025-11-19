WBI Investments LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. $R

WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 108,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $2,576,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,460.30. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 532 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $99,739.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,260.96. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.89.

Ryder System stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

