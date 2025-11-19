Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cintas worth $8,554,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CTAS opened at $183.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.91. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

