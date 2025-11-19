Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $9,022,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 135.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $40,949,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $201.23 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

