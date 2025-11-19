KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $7,803,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.