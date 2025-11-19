Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,717,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Altria Group worth $9,364,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

