Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,580,000 after buying an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $74,789,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after buying an additional 284,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $53,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $259.11 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

