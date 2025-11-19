Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 14,715,895 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,715,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $5,979,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 124.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,314,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after buying an additional 728,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.0%

D stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.82%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

