Northland Capmk Comments on PowerFleet FY2027 Earnings

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. PowerFleet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIOT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 784.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

