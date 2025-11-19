Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 257,588 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,803,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $6,698,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 338.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $150.08 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

