Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $6,176,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,571,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 119,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROP opened at $444.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.15. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.42 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

