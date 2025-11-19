The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,092,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $6,477,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $773,627,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $113.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

