Sidoti Csr Estimates Innventure’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:INV)

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innventure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Innventure’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of INV stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Innventure has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $14.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Innventure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Innventure

In other Innventure news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $56,413.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,173,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,211.45. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $1,313,250.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,797,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,479,568.99. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,081 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Featured Articles

