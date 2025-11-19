Sidoti Csr Estimates Innventure’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:INV)

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVFree Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innventure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Innventure’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Innventure Stock Performance

Shares of INV stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Innventure has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $14.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innventure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Innventure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Innventure

In other Innventure news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $56,413.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,173,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,211.45. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $1,313,250.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,797,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,479,568.99. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,081 in the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Earnings History and Estimates for Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

