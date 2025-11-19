Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of ARWR opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,238 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,081,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

