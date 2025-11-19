Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of VNO Q1 Earnings

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The firm had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 208.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,841,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

