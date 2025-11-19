The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target to $17.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE FIHL opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -378.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 87.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,529,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after buying an additional 1,181,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,038 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

