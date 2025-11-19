Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 777 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 328.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

