Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in The Trade Desk $TTD

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,121,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after buying an additional 858,978 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 13.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

