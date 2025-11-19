Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $386,364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,849,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.4%

DAL opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

